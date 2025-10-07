IND vs WI: Indian captain Shubman Gill wasn't even born when India last lost a Test in Delhi | Know more

The Indian team is all set to take guard in the second Test match against the West Indies as both teams collide at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the capital, New Delhi. The contest is set to start on Friday (Oct 10) with India already leading 1-0 in the two-match series. However, it is the hosts’ impressive record at the venue that steals the spotlight, with India not losing a Test match at the venue for a better part of 38 years.

When did India last lose a Test match at Arun Jaitley Stadium?

Previously known as the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, the venue has been India’s comfort zone, having not lost a Test match since November 1987. This means none of the Indian players currently in the squad were born when the hosts last lost a match at the venue. In fact Ravindra Jadeja is the closest to have born when India lost to the West Indies in 1987.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The Saurashtra all-rounder was born on 6 Dec 1988, a year after the defeat. On the other hand, the only active cricketer born before the defeat was Rohit Sharma. The former India captain, now in his twilight, was born on 30 April 1987.

What happened in India’s last defeat in Delhi?

Having opted to bat first, Dilip Vengsarkar’s India was bowled out for 75 before the West Indies were reduced to 127. India then scored 327 runs in the second innings with captain Vengsarkar scoring 102. In reply, the West Indies scored 276/5 and won the match by five wickets on 29 Nov 1987. Since then, India have played 13 matches at the venue, winning 11 and drawing two matches, amassing an impressive record.

On Friday, India will take on the visitors, aiming for a series win as they look to build momentum in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle.