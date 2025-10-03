LOGIN
From Rahul to Murali Vijay: Indian openers with most Test hundreds

Published: Oct 03, 2025, 20:23 IST | Updated: Oct 03, 2025, 20:23 IST

KL Rahul, on day 2 (Oct 3) of the ongoing first Test against West Indies, became only the fourth Indian opening batter to score 10 or more Test centuries at the top. Here's list of Indian opening batters with most Test centuries along with KL Rahul.

(Photograph: X/ICC)

Former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar is on top of the list with 33 Test centuries as opening batter.

(Photograph: BCCI)

Former explosive opener Virender Sehwag has hit 22 Test centuries as an opening batter for India.

(Photograph: BCCI)

Murali Vijay was one of the most prolific Indian Test opening batters with 12 Test centuries.

(Photograph: AFP)

KL Rahul is only the fourth Indian opening batter to score 10 or more Test centuries. He scored the latest one in first Test against West Indies in Ahmedabad.

(Photograph: BCCI)

Current India head coach Gautam Gambhir was once a mainstay at the top and has scored 9 Test centuries as openeing batter for India.

(Photograph: PTI)

Former India Test skipper Rohit Sharma, who retired earlier this year, also has scored 9 Test centuries while opening batting for India.

