Yearender 2022: Chainsaw Man to Attack on Titan - Top anime shows of the year

Written By: Sayan Ghosh Updated: Dec 15, 2022, 08:57 PM IST

Chainsaw Man

The blood, gore and action – Chainsaw Man is just a few episodes old and already leading the charts in every possible anime list. Denji, an orphan who lives in constant poverty and fear of dying. One day, he makes a deal with his pet Pochita, a “Chainsaw Devil,” that allows him to transform into a demonic being with chainsaws protruding from his hands and get a well-paid job at government office as a Devil Hunter.

Attack on Titan

The final season of Attack on Titan divided fans but the viewership numbers skyrocketed in 2022. The socio-political drama continued to thrill the viewers with its allegorical storytelling and parallels with real-life historical events. The climax did leave some viewers disappointed but with one more part of the season to go, fans will be waiting for the conclusion with bated breath.

Spy x Family

Anya Forger quickly became the most-loved anime character in the world and the adventures of the Forger family has transformed the anime into a sensation. The first season quickly became a hit among even the casual fans and with the amount of cosplayers donning the series costumes, the trend is unlikely to die down any times soon.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

It is not often that a Netflix anime gets a lot of love from hardcore funs but Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was an exception. With beautiful action sequences and power characters, the anime reminds fans of the popular video game and with another season already sanctioned, it is here to stay.

Demon Slayer

Tanjiro and friends are back for another season and with the Mugen Train arc and Entertainment District arc already being a favourite among the manga readers, the show started trending on social media from the very first episode. The action sequences in the show have already made headlines for quite time now but this season also brought some of the most emotional scenes of the year.

Mob Psycho 100

The power psychic in the body of an awkward boy is a crowd favourite for many years and the new season did not disappoint. The characters were back with their heartful moments and with a healthy dash of action, the season became one of the biggest sensations of the year.

Ranking of Kings

Ranking of Kings is a fantasy series where monarchs are measured by their deeds, and more importantly, their strength. But Boiji – the protagonist – changes everything and gave us a heartfelt anime. With one of the most loved characters of the year and a storyline that tugs at your heart strings constantly, we can one of the most feel-good stories in the recent years.

