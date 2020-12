Yearender 2020: Jacinda Ardern- A leader with good decisions, smiles and popular votes

The pandemic year has seen a lot of heroes — some from the medical field, some from other front line professions. New Zealand, however, found a hero in the Prime Minister office. Etching her name in history and in hearts of locals, Jacinda Ardern has once again managed to win hearts, pandemic and votes

Making history

In 2017, at the age of 37, Jacinda Ardern started making history as she took over the role of Prime Minister of New Zealand, etching her name in the records as world's youngest head of state. Now more than three years later, her approval ratings, respect and love received by locals (and people around the world) has only increased.

But why? Read on...

(Photograph:Reuters)