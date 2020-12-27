Yearender 2020- From WhatsApp chats to 'biggest drug haul': All you need to know about NCB probe

The Narcotics Control Bureau has been probing the alleged use of drugs in some quarters of Bollywood after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput on the basis of some WhatsApp chats involving drugs.

Prevalence of drug nexus

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) probe in a drug case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death has led to several new twists that shocked the entire nation.

The NCB started its investigation after the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which was probing money laundering charges linked to the case, shared some social media chats retrieved from Rhea Chakraborty’s mobile phone, hinting at the alleged use of banned drugs.

Meanwhile, new WhatsApp chats of some other B-Town stars have yet again hinted at the prevalence of drug nexus in the industry. The chats surfaced during the NCB probe.

(Photograph:Zee News Network)