Yearender 2020- From WhatsApp chats to 'biggest drug haul': All you need to know about NCB probe

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) probe in a drug case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death has led to several new twists that shocked the entire nation.
The NCB started its investigation after the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which was probing money laundering charges linked to the case, shared some social media chats retrieved from Rhea Chakraborty’s mobile phone, hinting at the alleged use of banned drugs.
Meanwhile, new WhatsApp chats of some other B-Town stars have yet again hinted at the prevalence of drug nexus in the industry. The chats surfaced during the NCB probe.
(Photograph:Zee News Network)
Female actresses summoned
During the NCB probe, several female Bollywood actresses including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh were summoned pertaining to alleged consumption and procurement of drugs.
The central agency had earlier arrested Rajput’s girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, some staff members of Rajput and a few others under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Comedienne Bharti Singh and her husband arrested
Comedienne Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa were arrested by NCB after they confessed to the consumption and possession of drugs.
NCB raided the production office and house of comedian Bharti Singh and from both the places 86.5 gms of drugs were recovered.
However, the couple was later released on bail.
(Photograph:Zee News Network)
'Biggest drug haul'
The Narcotics Control Bureau arrested an absconding accused in a drugs case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and also seized a contraband worth Rupees 2.5 crore ($3,39,379) during raids in Mumbai.
The NCB official claimed it is the "biggest seizure" of drugs in the case linked to Rajput’s death.
(Photograph:Facebook)
Firoz Nadiadwala's wife arrested
Filmmaker Firoz Nadiadwala's residence was raided in connection with the drug case. During search, NCB seized a commercial quantity of drugs and money. Nadiadwala's wife Shabana Saeed was reportedly issued a notice after the house search and then interrogated by the officials who later arrested her. The producer himself was summoned the central agency.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Arjun Rampal summoned
Actor Arjun Rampal has been summoned twice in a month by NCB for the ongoing probe into the drugs nexus in Bollywood.
According to reports, Rampal, 47, was summoned last week, but he had written to the NCB seeking time till December 22, citing some 'personal' commitments.
Earlier, he was interrogated for nearly 7 hours on November 13 after the NCB raided his home and took away nearly a dozen electronic gadgets besides some (medical) tablets.
Later, he had told mediapersons that he has handed over a medical prescription of a particular painkiller which the NCB took up for prescription.
Besides Rampal, the NCB has questioned his South African girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and her brother Agisialos Demetriades, who was arrested and later secured bail.
As the drug probe shifted the needle to the involvement of other foreign nationals, another of Rampal's friends, Australian Paul Bartel, was arrested last month.
(Photograph:PTI)
Karan Johar issued notice
Filmmaker Karan Johar was issued a notice the Narcotics Control Bureau seeking details of the parties he organised. He has been asked to send his response and produce documents/electronic evidence, with regard to the viral video of his party, which triggered a huge drug controversy long before the agency started its probe into Bollywood’s link with drug mafias following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Solution yet to be found
The NCB initiated the high-profile probe into the Bollywood drugs angle after the June 14 death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Bandra, Mumbai.
Unravelling the Bollywood-drugs mafia links, the NCB has arrested more than two dozen people so far, including film personalities, drug peddlers, financers, suppliers, etc.
Despite getting vast coverage on different media platforms and being transferred to higher authorities, the mystery of Sushant Singh Rajput's death and the NCB drug probe are yet to find a solid link and solution.