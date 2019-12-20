From Sushma Swaraj to Arun Jaitley- A year of irreparable loss for Indian politics

Here's a look at the ones we lost in 2019.

India was left with an irreparable void in the political fabric of the country with the passing away of great leaders like former foreign minister Sushma Swaraj and former finance minister Arun Jaitley.

Sushma Swaraj

The country came to a standstill when the news of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj's sudden demise made headlines on August 6, 2019.

"Iron lady", "affable person" were some of the phrases of praise were used for the 67 year-old Swaraj in her memory by political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Besides her strong personality and her indelible contribution to the growth of the Bharatiya Janata Party and her service to the nation, Swaraj will also be remembered as a soft-spoken person who bore empathy and worked tirelessly.

The seven time Member of Parliament, Swaraj was the second woman to hold the office after Indira Gandhi and was the youngest cabinet minister of Haryana in 1977.

Swaraj's loss leaves behind an irreparable void in the political fabric of the country.



(Photograph:AFP)