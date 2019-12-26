Climate activist Greta Thunberg to Hong Kong protesters: The history-makers of 2019

The worth of remembrance is awarded to those who create history! Similarly, amongst many, there are a few who surprised the world by emerging from obscurity to make their mark in 2019.
Following are brief profiles of eight history-makers in politics, climate and humanitarian activism, music and astronomy who were unknown quantities in 2019.
The 'Whistleblower', a noun given to the unexposed entity whose complaint threatens to bring down the President of the United States, Donald John Trump.
Unlike any other whisleblower, this one will not be rewarded for those fair-written nine pages of memo elaborating specific Trump actions with support statements that led President Trump to the impeachment vote.
However, Conservatives and Republicans in Congress are trying their way best to expose him yet he remains behind the cover which we slightly not expect to be contituned in immediate future.
(Photograph:AFP)
The story begun in August 2018 when Thunberg went on 'school strike for the climate' outside Sweden's parliament which gained worldwide attention and landed her among world leaders at World Economic Forum in Davos and at the European Parliament.
She attented the UN Climate Summit in New York and was featured in Time Magazine's Person of the Year 2019.
(Photograph:AFP)
Casting off their meek bookish image in 2019, the Hong Kong students became an example of democratic resistance in the face of unyielding authoritarian power.
From vocalizing "Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our time" to their omnipersent chant "If we burn, you burn with us", shows the pent-up anger that is exploding in unexpected ways from what started as peaceful march agianst a propsed bill turned into a typical frontline voilent protest across the domestic boundary.
(Photograph:AFP)
Morphing into the socialist leaders' main opponent might not be that tough for Jaun Guaido after proclaiming himself the acting president of Venezuela from earlier being an outspoken critic of President Nicolas Maduro but continuting to inspire that wilting opposition will be a bigger challenge.
(Photograph:AFP)
Well a single opportunity can help you reach the heights of success and that is the classic tale of the rapper Lil Nas X and his record-breaking single "Old Town Road" which made him a millionaire, turning him from dust to glory.
All versions of "Old Town Road" have been played more than 1.3 billion times on streaming site Spotify.
(Photograph:AFP)
Ala Saleh, dressed in traditional white Sudanese garb and standing atop a car, became the symbol of Sudan's uprising as she led chants against the now-ousted autocrat Omar al-Bashir in April.
She was relatively unknown until her photograph went viral during the anti-Bashir protests and she has become a voice for women's rights in the northeast African country.
(Photograph:AFP)
A US computer scientist turned into an overnight sensation in April for her role in developing a computer algorithm that allowed researchers to take the world's first image of a black hole.
The 30-year-old goes by Katie Bouman is currently an assistant professor at the California Institute of Technology (Cal Tech), was a member of the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) Collaboration when the team captured the image.
(Photograph:AFP)