Climate activist Greta Thunberg to Hong Kong protesters: The history-makers of 2019

Following are brief profiles of eight history-makers in politics, climate and humanitarian activism, music and astronomy who were unknown quantities in 2019.

The worth of remembrance is awarded to those who create history! Similarly, amongst many, there are a few who surprised the world by emerging from obscurity to make their mark in 2019.

The 'Whistleblower'

The 'Whistleblower', a noun given to the unexposed entity whose complaint threatens to bring down the President of the United States, Donald John Trump.

Unlike any other whisleblower, this one will not be rewarded for those fair-written nine pages of memo elaborating specific Trump actions with support statements that led President Trump to the impeachment vote.

However, Conservatives and Republicans in Congress are trying their way best to expose him yet he remains behind the cover which we slightly not expect to be contituned in immediate future.



(Photograph:AFP)