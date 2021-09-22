World leaders arrive at UNGA 2021 for first in-person meet since Covid pandemic

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, an ally of Pakistan, brought up the Kashmir issue in his address at the UN General Assembly. "We maintain our stance in favour of solving the ongoing problem in Kashmir for 74 years, through dialogue between the parties and within the framework of relevant United Nations resolutions," he said.

His statement was called out by India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, during a bilateral meeting with his Cyprus counterpart Nikos Christodoulides. Jaishankar emphasised the need to adhere to the relevant UN Security Council resolutions with respect to the east Mediterranean island.

(Photograph:Reuters)