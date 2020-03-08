Women's Day Special: Filmmakers who represent unique new age voices in cinema

Though there are filmmakers with unique voices making their presence felt in Bollywood, this Women's Day, let's take a look at the promising filmmakers whose indomitable spirit and fresh bent of mind is opening up Bollywood to a new vein of cinema.

Nandita Das

After her astute rendition of Sadat Hasan Manto's life, her off-screen activism evidently made its way into her narratives as well as the social consciousness of her viewers. She has directed and acted in over 40 films in 10 languages, many of which dealt with inter-communal political tensions in India including 'Firaaq' based on the communal riots of 2002. Calling for a greater space for the female gaze, her stories are considered fresh and infused with energy that triggers the change.

(Photograph:Twitter)