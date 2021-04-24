Woman's murder by alleged harasser in Kuwait sparks protest, outrage

Women in Kuwait demanded better protections from male violence at a protest in response to the murder of a woman by a man her family said they had previously reported to authorities for harassing her.
Where are we actually safe?
The protest was organised after Farah Hamza Akbar was taken from her car by a man. He then stabbed her and left her outside a hospital.
"Women in Kuwait have complained that police do not take their complaints seriously and can leave them further at risk when they report violence to them," said Rothna Begum of Human Rights Watch.
Equality
"A woman was killed in broad daylight and in Ramadan...Why can't the government protect women? There's a constitution between us and the state, a constitution that promises equality," said Sahar bin Aly, a women's rights activist at the rally in Kuwait city.
A taboo
"I personally do not feel safe ... I worry about my daughters going out, and then getting harassed and slaughtered in broad daylight," said Umm Mohammed at the protest of around 150 women and men.