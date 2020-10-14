Wildlife Photography Awards: Tigress hugging tree wins title
The Wildlife Photography Awards have been announced for the year of 2020. Here's a look at the images that won the titles this year
The Embrace
The picture has been clicked by Sergey Gorshkov. His photograph won the Wildlife Photographer Of The Year award for 2020 among 49,000 entries. It took Gorshkov 11 months and a range of hidden cameras to click this picture of a Siberian tigress hugging an ancient Manchurian fir tree in the Russian Far East.
Photo courtesy: Natural History Museum
(Photograph:Others)
The fox that got the goose
The picture, titled 'The fox that got the goose', has been clicked by Finnish teenager Liina Heikkinen on the island of Lehtisaari, Helsinki. It was shortlisted for the contest. The image won the title of 'Young wildlife photographer 2020'. It shows a fox cub holding on to a barnacle goose, not wanting to share it with anyone.
(Photograph:Twitter)
The pose
The pose by Mogens Trolle was taken at the Labuk Bay Proboscis Monkey Sanctuary in Sabah, Borneo. The image won the title of 'WPY Animal Portraits' winner this year. The picture shows a young male proboscis monkey.
(Photograph:Twitter)
The spider's supper
The picture was shortlisted for the 2020 awards in which a large wandering spider pierces the egg of a giant glass frog with digestive juices, and then sucks in its liquefied prey. Shot by Jaime Culebras, he set up his shot to capture the precise moment the female spider grasped the thin jelly coating between her fangs, steadying the egg with her long, hairy palps. One by one, over more than an hour, she slowly devoured all the eggs.
Picture courtesy: National History Museum
(Photograph:Others)
Eye of the drought
Shot by Jose Fragozo, the picture captures the moment an eye blinks open in a mud pool as a hippopotamus emerges to take a breath — one every three to five minutes. The challenge for Jose, watching in his vehicle, was to catch the moment an eye opened.
Picture courtesy: National History Museum
(Photograph:Others)
Paired up puffins
The beautiful picture was clicked by Evie Easterbook and was featured in Highly Commended 2020, 11-14 years old. The picture shows a pair of Atlantic puffins in vibrant breeding plumage pause near their nest burrow on the Farne Islands.
Evie longed to see a puffin, and visited the Staple Island a month before they were due to head back out to sea. She stayed by the puffins’ burrows, watching the adults returning with mouthfuls of sand eels.