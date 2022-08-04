Why India is seeking Russia's Tsirkon tech to boost BrahMos-II hypersonic missile

Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 09:25 AM(IST)

Hypersonic BrahMos-II to have Russian Tsirkon missile tech?

BrahMos Aerospace CEO Atul Rane recently told Russian news agency TASS that India's cruise missile BrahMos-II may have the same specifications as the Russian hypersonic Tsirkon missile.

India is looking for "technology bricks" for a new hypersonic missile.

The development of hypersonic missiles is still some years away as India joins the race to produce the top-rated missile with China and Russia being the current leaders in hypersonic technology. North Korea has also claimed to have developed hypersonic missiles with the US also joining the race with new tests conducted recently.

The BrahMos CEO asserted that India won't be exporting the hypersonic missile and is bound by Missile Technology Control Regime(MTCR). The initial missiles could cover a target range of 300 kms.

BrahMos is a supersonic cruise missile developed jointly by Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyeniya and India’s Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO). It has several variants and has been commissioned by the Indian Navy, Air Force and the Army.

(Photograph:AFP)