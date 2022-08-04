Why India is seeking Russia's Tsirkon tech to boost BrahMos-II hypersonic missile

Hypersonic BrahMos-II to have Russian Tsirkon missile tech?
BrahMos Aerospace CEO Atul Rane recently told Russian news agency TASS that India's cruise missile BrahMos-II may have the same specifications as the Russian hypersonic Tsirkon missile.
India is looking for "technology bricks" for a new hypersonic missile.
The development of hypersonic missiles is still some years away as India joins the race to produce the top-rated missile with China and Russia being the current leaders in hypersonic technology. North Korea has also claimed to have developed hypersonic missiles with the US also joining the race with new tests conducted recently.
The BrahMos CEO asserted that India won't be exporting the hypersonic missile and is bound by Missile Technology Control Regime(MTCR). The initial missiles could cover a target range of 300 kms.
BrahMos is a supersonic cruise missile developed jointly by Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyeniya and India’s Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO). It has several variants and has been commissioned by the Indian Navy, Air Force and the Army.
BrahMos: 'Fire and Forget' missile
The missile is based on the "fire and forget" principle and can be universally used for multiple platforms. It can maintain high speed throughout the the flight and has a low radar signature.
It can hit the target with pinpoint accuracy with lethal power. The Indian Army had inducted the BrahMos regiment for the first time in 2007.
Missile fitted with stealth technology
The missile is fitted with stealth technology and guidance system with advanced embedded software which provides the missiles with special features.
The missile maintains supersonic speed all through the flight, leading to shorter flight time, consequently ensuring lower dispersion of targets, quicker engagement time and non interception by any known weapon system in the world.
According to BrahMos Aerospace, BrahMos is a two-stage missile with a solid propellant booster engine as its first stage which brings it to supersonic speed and then gets separated.
The liquid ramjet or the second stage then takes the missile closer to 3 Mach speed in cruise phase.
Eye on China
The latest move by the Philippines to acquire India's premier missile will put the BrahMos on the world map as countries in Asia seek to balance China's aggressive moves.
Russia has also begun the delivery of S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile systems to India as the country strengthens its offensive and defensive capabilities.
In October 2018, India had signed a $5 billion deal with Russia to buy five units of the S-400 air defence missile systems.
India is now in a position to export the BrahMos missile as it seeks to counter China's defence capabilities in the world market while at the same time it is also setting its sight to become the dominant arms exporter in the region.
Capable of being launched form multiple platforms
The BrahMos missile is a medium-range ramjet supersonic cruise missile capable of being launched from submarines, ships, fighter jets or land.
BrahMos supersonic cruise missile
