What you need to know about coronavirus

Here’s what you need to know about the coronavirus:
There are now over 98,000 coronavirus cases globally and more than 3,300 people have died, according to a Reuters tally.
China’s central province of Hubei, excluding its provincial capital Wuhan, reported zero new cases over 24 hours for the first time during the outbreak.
Elsewhere in China, authorities are continuing efforts to contain imported infections.
(Photograph:Reuters)
The US Congress approved a $8.3 billion bill to battle coronavirus. The bill now goes to Trump’s office for final approval.
Test kits were flown to the idled Grand Princess cruise ship off San Francisco, where at least 35 people have developed flu-like symptoms, after the vessel was linked to two other confirmed cases.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Companies in the healthcare, technology and financial services sectors could continue to gain market share regardless of any economic disruptions from the outbreak, fund managers from the winners of the US Lipper Fund Awards say.
A global gross domestic product could be slashed by 0.1%-0.4%, with financial losses forecast to reach between $77 billion and $347 billion, the Asian Development Bank said.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Parents, caretakers, medical experts and politicians were left gobsmacked when Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced a nationwide school closure on February 27.
The policy has been roundly criticised as counterintuitive, disruptive and risky given it has pushed tens of thousands of pupils into daycare centres instead, which now have to improvise measures to try to stop the children from contracting the illness.
(Photograph:AFP)