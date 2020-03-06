What you need to know about coronavirus

Here’s what you need to know about the coronavirus:

The spread

There are now over 98,000 coronavirus cases globally and more than 3,300 people have died, according to a Reuters tally.

China’s central province of Hubei, excluding its provincial capital Wuhan, reported zero new cases over 24 hours for the first time during the outbreak.

Elsewhere in China, authorities are continuing efforts to contain imported infections.

(Photograph:Reuters)