What to watch this weekend on OTT/Theatre - 'Kantara', 'Bhediya' and more

| Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 06:19 PM IST

Chills, thrills, action & adventure - this weekend is a pack of entertainment. A new week and a new set of movies and shows! Here we have curated a list of movies and shows that will make your weekend full of entertainment. Take a look!

'Kantara' poster

Streaming on: Amazon prime video After Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara' created waves in the theatre and raked in moolah at the box office, the movie has finally been available to watch on Ott platforms.

Varun Dhawan in a still from 'Bhediya'. Image via YouTube screengrab

Watch in theatre Release date: November 25. 'Bhediya' is another horror comedy film you can watch this month. Starring Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee, and Deepak Dobriya, the film revolves around Varun's character, who one day gets transformed into a werewolf. Wion film critic Shomini Sen writes, ''Writer Niren Bhatt weaves an intricate story that merges fantasy and current scenarios beautifully. The west for years has used the concept of the werewolf in their stories and films, but it's a rather new concept for the Indian audience. Of course, it expects a certain suspension of disbelief but the brilliant writing coupled with catchy dialogues helps to drive home relevant points on deforestation, climate change and stereotyping the northeast. The film never gets preachy, in fact, on the contrary, it drives home a point effectively through humour. It uses the werewolf as a metaphor where humans have to bring out their animal instincts to protect the natural resources of the earth before its too late to save the planet.'' Read full review here.

Stills from 'Khakee: The Bihar Chapter'

Streaming on: Netflix Neeraj Pandey's upcoming cop drama, 'Khakee: The Bihar Chapter,' will be a perfect binge-watch for all the moviegoers who love watching nail-biting gangster and cop dramas.

Bodies Bodies Bodies

Watch it in theatres Dutch film director Halina Reijn's 'Bodies Bodies Bodies' is now available to watch in India. The black comedy slasher film follows a group of super-rich teenagers', who have planned a hurricane party at a remote family mansion, a party game turns deadly in this fresh and funny look at backstabbing, fake friends, and one party gone very, very wrong. Calling it a wickedly funny slasher thriller that should be at the top of your watch list, WION's film critic Kshitij Mohan Rawat writes in his review, ''the film captures the modern-day, technology-related anxieties of millennials and later generations. The script, Kristen Roupenian has written the story and Sarah DeLappe has the screenplay credit, peppers in themes of privilege and faux-progressivism of white liberals. The film never gets ponderous, though, and these themes actually tie nicely into the film's humour. The fans of gore will not be disappointed, though it is not gratuitous,'' read the full review here.

Strange World

Watch it on Theatres Disney's latest animated feature 'Strange World' will be the best feature film if you are planning to spend this weekend by watching films with your kids. 'Strange World' is a beautiful-looking film. The colours are used judiciously and carefully. Beneath the planet, the Avalonians discover a whole new world, something we have seen in numerous films and novels (Jules Verne's 'Journey to the Center of the Earth'). However, the treatment of the world underneath is quite inventive, and goes beyond the look of the surroundings.

