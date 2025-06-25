The US Air Force in 2024 released images of B-21 Raider, its next-generation stealth bomber soaring above the clouds. It has dual-capable penetrating strike power
The United States Air Force is upgrading its long-range strike power with the induction of the B-21 Raider, its next-generation stealth bomber. This marks a significant shift in U.S. air power as the B-21 joins legacy bombers like the B-2 Spirit, B-1B Lancer, and B-52H Stratofortress
The B-21 Raider is a dual-capable penetrating strike stealth bomber capable of delivering both conventional and nuclear munitions. The B-21 will form the backbone of the future US Air Force bomber force, consisting of B-21s and B-52s. Designed to operate in tomorrow’s high-end threat environment, the B-21 will play a critical role in ensuring America’s enduring airpower capability.
The US Air Force in 2024 released images that show the bomber soaring above the clouds while another image shows the aircraft just above the runway. The Air Force said in a statement that the plane "continues to make progress toward becoming the backbone of the U.S. Air Force bomber fleet."
'The B-21 is a long-range, highly survivable, penetrating strike stealth bomber that will incrementally replace the B-1 and B-2 bombers and will play a major role supporting national security objectives,' the USAF explained in a statement.
The B-21 Raider is the newest addition to America’s bomber fleet, developed by Northrop Grumman under the Long Range Strike Bomber (LRS-B) program
The U.S. Air Force plans to procure at least 100 B-21 bombers, with the possibility of increasing the number to 200.
Cost Efficiency, Strategic Advantage | As rivals like China and Russia expand their advanced air defence networks, the U.S. sees the B-21 as essential to maintaining air superiority and nuclear deterrence. Moreover, the B-2 costs about $2 billion per unit, and its maintenance is expensive and labour-intensive. The B-21 is being designed with easier maintenance in mind.