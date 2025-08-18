LOGIN
End of B-2 Bomber era is near! Here's how B-21 Raider will take over in future

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Aug 18, 2025, 14:05 IST | Updated: Aug 18, 2025, 14:05 IST

For more than three decades, the B-2 Spirit has been at the centre of America’s long-range strike capability. Now, with the arrival of the B-21 Raider, the US Air Force is preparing to phase out the B-2. The transition marks a major shift in strategic bomber operations.

The B-2’s Service Record
(Photograph: Lockheed Martin)

Introduced in the late 1980s, the B-2 Spirit became the first operational stealth bomber. It has been used in conflicts from Kosovo to Iraq, often striking heavily defended targets that other aircraft could not reach.

Why the B-2 Is Being Replaced
(Photograph: Lockheed Martin)

Despite its effectiveness, the B-2 is expensive to maintain and operates in very limited numbers. With only 21 built and fewer in active service today, sustaining the fleet is a challenge for the US Air Force.

The Arrival of the B-21 Raider
(Photograph: US Air Force)

The B-21 Raider is designed as a more affordable, adaptable, and technologically advanced successor. Built with improved stealth, digital systems, and lower maintenance needs, it aims to provide the same role at reduced long-term cost.

Design Similarities and Differences
(Photograph: Lockheed Martin)

Both aircraft use a flying wing design, but the B-21 incorporates newer materials and systems for radar evasion. It is smaller than the B-2, but designed with modular systems that allow upgrades throughout its service life.

Cost and Production Scale
(Photograph: US Air Force)

While each B-2 cost more than $2 billion, the B-21 is projected to cost around $700 million per unit. The US plans to build over 100 B-21s, making it a larger fleet compared with the limited B-2 numbers.

Strategic Shifts in US Planning
(Photograph: Lockheed Martin)

The B-21 is being introduced as part of a broader modernisation of the US bomber force, which also includes B-52 upgrades. This signals a shift to a mixed fleet with greater flexibility and longer-term sustainment.

The Timeline of Transition
(Photograph: Lockheed Martin)

The first B-21 test flights have already taken place, with operational deployment expected later in the decade. As the Raider enters service, the B-2 will gradually retire, marking the end of an era in US air power.

