'We are not afraid': Turkish students detained after another day of protests against President

Dozens of students were detained by Turkey Police on Friday for protesting against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's appointment of a party loyalist as the head of a top Istanbul university.
Continued protests
The detainment took place as hundreds of people gathered to protest against the appointment of Melih Bulu as the rector of the elite Bogazici University. These protests have been ongoing since January.
In support of friends
After police detained demonstrators, dozens of protesters gathered outside Istanbul's main court on Friday in a show of support for friends who were detained for displaying a rainbow flag during another demonstration the day before.
Barrier to freedom of press
The area was then immediately cordoned off by the police in a bid to stop the students from making a statement to the press. The police eventually moved in, wrestling some of the students to the ground as they rounded them up before putting them on a waiting bus.
'We will stay'
"We are not silent, we are not afraid, we do not obey," the students chanted as the police moved in. "The rector will leave but we will stay."
The students describe this move as Erdogan's broader effort to centralise control over universities.
Justice for all
The demonstrations have increased since Bogazici University's LGBT Club was disbanded after protesters hung a poster near Bulu's office depicting Islam's holiest site in Mecca draped in LGBT imagery in late January.