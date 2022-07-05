US Independence Day 2022: Fireworks and festivities mark Fourth of July celebrations

Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 04:02 AM(IST)

United States celebrated Fourth of July with fireworks and fervor amid major differences in opinions among the people with regards to various policies and Supreme Court rulings.

View in App

Independence Day

A re-enactor watches made-for-daytime fireworks over the Potomac River during Independence Day celebrations at George Washington’s residence in Mount Vernon, Virginia

(Photograph:AFP)

Reenactments of July 4

Re-enactors perform during Independence Day celebrations at George Washington’s residence in Mount Vernon, Virginia

(Photograph:AFP)

Year of the drones

Although fireworks are a constant favourite for people during the July 4 celebrations, drones are quickly becoming quite popular with people enjoying the formations

(Photograph:AFP)

More festivities planned

While the country looks to unite during this time of constant upheaval, a number of events have been planned around the United States to celebrate the Independence Day

(Photograph:AP)

People celebrating

A crowd waits for made-for-daytime fireworks during Independence Day celebrations at George Washington’s residence

(Photograph:AFP)

Read in App