US election result 2020: Demonstrators protest against Donald Trump as Biden leads polls

Protestors have taken the streets outside the White House to protest against the current President's lead in several states such as Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Tennessee and more.
'Vote him out'
Demonstrators chanted slogans such as 'vote him out' and 'win it back'. Many people were seen composing songs and catchy tunes to chant on the roads as they expressed their disappointment towards the possibility of another four years of Trump administration.
Young blood!
The demonstrators started taking over the streets from early morning. Some of the demonstrators were also seen urging people to stand in line till they get a chance to vote. Youngsters flocked to support each other in a number higher than any of the previous elections.
Shattered dreams
One of the most circulated images on internet is one in which a protestor made a plaster cap similar to one of Trump's campaign caps that is red in colour and reads 'Make America Great Again'. The cap can be seen lying broken on the road in the picture.
One for the team
A protestor is seen flashing a finger at the motorcade of the US President Donald trump who was returning to the White House after wrapping up his election campaign rallies.
Bobble head
A protester wears a giant Trump head as demonstrators rally near the White House in Washington, DC, on November 3, 2020