US election 2020: American companies offer off days to encourage employees to vote

Starbucks is offering its employees few hours off to go and cast votes. Its Chief Executive Kevin Johnson said the company's policy has been partially due to Black voter suppression.

In addition to this, Starbucks is also encouraging its employees to register for voting through its mobile app. "We know that barriers exist, notably in Black and Brown communities through the nation, that lend to systematic racism and require greater voter access and protections," he said. "No employee will have to choose between working their shift or voting on or before Election Day."

