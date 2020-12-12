Tower of skulls: Mexican archaeologists find 119 new skulls

A total of 199 new skulls have been found in centuries-old Aztec "tower of skulls". These have been added to the existing count of nearly 600 skulls which have been uncovered by the archaeologists.
(Photograph:AFP)
Collecting trophies
These skulls are being assumed to be of captured warriors from the enemies' armies, and the tower is being understood to be a warning to the rivals of the Aztec empire, which was overthrown by Spanish conquistadors in 1521.
(Photograph:AFP)
A 15th century design
The tower, 4.7 meters (15.4 feet) in diameter, is thought to have been built around the end of the 15th century.The tower, 4.7 meters (15.4 feet) in diameter, is thought to have been built around the end of the 15th century.
(Photograph:AFP)
Sacrificial ceremonies
While it is clear the skulls are a mix of men and women, it is being assumed some of them were simply for making sacrifices. "Although we cannot determine how many of these individuals were warriors, perhaps some were captives set aside for sacrificial ceremonies," archaeologist Barrera Rodriguez said.
(Photograph:AFP)
Templo Mayor
This is being considered as one of the most impressive finds of the area. It is located in the area of the Templo Mayor, one of the main temples of the Aztec capital Tenochtitlan in the historic district of modern-day Mexico City.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Tower of life
The sacrifice of these skulls, it is believed, was being made to ensure existence of the universe due to which it is often known as the tower of life, rather than death.