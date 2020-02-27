Torrential rains flood Indonesia's Jakarta twice in one year

Get WION News app for latest news
Dozens of neighbourhoods in Jakarta have been flooded after torrential rains pounded Indonesia's capital, less than two months after nearly 70 people were killed in the worst flood in years.
Indonesia's weather agency linked the rains to tropical cyclones that brought bad weather to southern parts of the archipelago. It also warned
of high waves in the seas south of Java island.
(Photograph:AFP)
At the beginning of the year, the city was hit by some of the heaviest rain since records began, causing floods that killed more than 60 people and displaced about 175,000.
Low-lying Jakarta and surrounding areas are home to more than 30 million people and extremely vulnerable to flooding.
Floodwaters in some districts were as high as 127 centimetres.
(Photograph:Reuters)
At least 81 neighbourhoods were inundated with a dozen toll roads closed and some commuter train lines shuttered, according to an announcement by Indonesia's Disaster Mitigation Agency.
State electricity utility Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) said power was shut off to more than 1,600 substations to ensure safety.
More torrential rains is expected. "So the flooding will likely spread," Indonesia's Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesperson Agus Wibowo said.