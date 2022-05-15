Top 5 Indian Premier League seasons with the highest number of sixes

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is well known for the massive number of sixes every season and this year, the record was broken as Moeen Ali slammed Rashid Khan for the 873rd maximum of the edition.
The 2022 edition of the IPL has produced 873 sixes (till Moeen Ali's six off Rashid Khan in the match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings) - the most in one season of the tournament.
(Photograph:Others)
The 2018 edition of the tournament held the previous record with 872 sixes with Rishabh Pant topping the list with 37 maximums.
Andre Russell was the top performer with 52 sixes as the tournament saw 784 sixes being slammed by the franchises.
It was the season to remember for Mumbai Indians' Ishan Kishan with 30 sixes as the season saw a total of 734 maximums.
In 2012, the teams slammed 731 sixes with Chris Gayle topping the list with an impressive 59 maximums.