Today in History: Radioactivity discovery, Australian Army formation and more

Get WION News app for latest news
From French physicist Henri Becquerel radioactivity discovery to Titanic movie becoming the first movie to gross over $1 billion worldwide.
Here is all the things that happened today!
French physicist Henri Becquerel discovers radioactivity.
(Photograph:WION)
The Australian Army is formed.
International Monetary fund begins its financial operations.
U.S. tests largest hydrogen bomb yet in Bikini Islands.
Titanic becomes the first movie to gross over $1 billion worlwide.