Today in History: Radioactivity discovery, Australian Army formation and more

From French physicist Henri Becquerel radioactivity discovery to Titanic movie becoming the first movie to gross over $1 billion worldwide.

Here is all the things that happened today!

1896

French physicist Henri Becquerel discovers radioactivity.

1901

The Australian Army is formed.

1947

International Monetary fund begins its financial operations.

1954

 U.S. tests largest hydrogen bomb yet in Bikini Islands.

1998

Titanic becomes the first movie to gross over $1 billion worlwide.

