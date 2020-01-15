Today in History: From first Indian commander-in-chief to US flight 1549 lands in New York City’s Hudson River
Turning the pages of history, we came across KM Cariappa becomes the first Indian Commander-in-Chief, Wikipedia, the free Internet-based encyclopedia, goes online and a lot more! Let's dive into today's history.
1892
James Naismith publishes the rules of basketball.
1943
The Pentagon is dedicated in Arlington, Virginia.
1969
KM Cariappa becomes first Indian commander-in-chief of the Indian Army.
2001
Wikipedia, the free Internet-based encyclopedia, goes online.
2009
Captain Sully safely lands US flight 1549 in New York City’s Hudson River.