Today in History: Coronation of Elizabeth II, start of the Russo-Japanese War and more

From the first execution in the United States by lethal gas to the launch of the world's first electronic stock market,

We've got it all covered! Let's dive into today's history.

1904

The Russo-Japanese War begins after Japan attacks Port Arthur.

(Photograph:WION Web Team)

1924

US' first execution by lethal gas takes place in Nevada.

(Photograph:WION Web Team)

1952

Elizabeth II becomes Queen of Britain and Head of Commonwealth Countries.

(Photograph:WION Web Team)

1971

Nasdaq, world's first electronic stock market is launched in New York

(Photograph:WION Web Team)

1974

3 NASA astronauts return after a record-breaking 84 day stay in space

(Photograph:WION Web Team)