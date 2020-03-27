Timeline: Johnson met Queen, Finance Minister and other senior officials within last 15 days

Here's a timeline of Johnson's social engagement from last few days.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson became the latest high-profile person to have tested positive for coronavirus.

In a video posted on Twitter, 55-year-old Johnson said, "over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus" in a tweet.

Johnson also said that he is self-isolating himself and would "continue to lead the government's response via video-conference".

