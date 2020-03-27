Timeline: Johnson met Queen, Finance Minister and other senior officials within last 15 days

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson became the latest high-profile person to have tested positive for coronavirus. 

Here's a timeline of Johnson's social engagement from last few days.
 

Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

In a video posted on Twitter, 55-year-old Johnson said, "over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus" in a tweet. 

Johnson also said that he is self-isolating himself and would "continue to lead the government's response via video-conference".

(Photograph:AFP)

Work from home

A Downing Street spokesperson said in a statement that Johnson, whose partner Carrie Symonds is pregnant,  experienced mild symptoms on Thursday and was tested for COVID-19 on the personal advice of England's chief medical officer.

While it isn't clear yet from whom or where the UK PM got infected, as he has been working from home over the last few days, Johnson has been seen addressing the nation through television while standing beside senior officials.

(Photograph:AFP)

Johnson's last meetings

Since the outbreak, Johnson has met his Finance Minister Rishi Sunak, Dominic Cummings and Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance.

The infection also raises concerns over Johnson's fiancee, Carrie Symonds, who is pregnant. and is still living with Johnson.

(Photograph:Reuters)

March 26

Johnson was last seen on Thursday night, clapping outside his house at Downing Street as part of a nationwide gesture to thank NHS staff.

(Photograph:AFP)

March 16

Johnson held the first of a series of daily press briefings on coronavirus. During the televised briefing, Johnson addressed the Britons while standing beside senior officials.

(Photograph:AFP)

March 12

Johnson chaired a Cobra meeting on coronavirus with medical experts and ministers to sketch out a plan against the rapidly spreading virus.

(Photograph:AFP)

March 11

A Buckingham Palace spokesman confirmed the Queen saw Mr Johnson. The pair usually meet weekly for, but the most recent meetings have been over the phone due to the pandemic.

(Photograph:AFP)