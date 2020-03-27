Timeline: Johnson met Queen, Finance Minister and other senior officials within last 15 days

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson became the latest high-profile person to have tested positive for coronavirus.
Here's a timeline of Johnson's social engagement from last few days.
In a video posted on Twitter, 55-year-old Johnson said, "over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus" in a tweet.
Johnson also said that he is self-isolating himself and would "continue to lead the government's response via video-conference".
(Photograph:AFP)
A Downing Street spokesperson said in a statement that Johnson, whose partner Carrie Symonds is pregnant, experienced mild symptoms on Thursday and was tested for COVID-19 on the personal advice of England's chief medical officer.
While it isn't clear yet from whom or where the UK PM got infected, as he has been working from home over the last few days, Johnson has been seen addressing the nation through television while standing beside senior officials.
(Photograph:AFP)
Since the outbreak, Johnson has met his Finance Minister Rishi Sunak, Dominic Cummings and Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance.
The infection also raises concerns over Johnson's fiancee, Carrie Symonds, who is pregnant. and is still living with Johnson.
(Photograph:Reuters)