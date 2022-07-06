Thor Love and Thunder: Comics to read before watching Chris Hemsworth's movie

The 29th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, 'Thor Love and Thunder', is almost here. The Taika Waititi directorial stars Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman in lead roles. Both play different versions of Thor. While Hemsworth dons the role of classic Thor Odinson, Portman wields Mjolnir and assumes the mantle of Mighty Thor. Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Waititi, and Russell Crowe also star. While the entirety of MCU is based on Marvel Comics, the writers of the films, overseen by Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige no doubt, make both, source material and adaptations, different enough. This is so that the comic-book diehards can also enjoy the movies as something fresh rather than a direct comic-to-screen. Like every other MCU movie, 'Love and Thunder' takes a lot of its plot from comics, but alters it a little to fit into the cinematic universe.

Here are five comic-book storylines you should read before watching the movie.

 

'Mighty Thor'

Written by Jason Aaron and designed by Russell Dauterman, the 'Mighty Thor' is one of the most important story arcs in Marvel Comics that 'Love and Thunder' is inspired by. In the story, Jane Foster wields Mjolnir and takes up the title of -- you guessed it -- Mighty Thor. She keeps Thor guessing for a while, however. The story also has a poignant touch too as Foster is suffering from breast cancer and her condition gets worse when she uses the Thor persona.
 

'God of Thunder'

Aaron had also struck gold with 'God of Thunder', collaborating with artist Esad Ribic this time. The story arc served as the introduction of Gorr the God Butcher, Bale's fearsome villain. The story has Thor investigating the disappearances of gods and eventually figures out the culprit. 
 

'Son of Asgard'

We know 'Love and Thunder' will feature a flashback to Thor's younger days. In case you didn't know, the God of Thunder packed a punch as a kid too. Lady Sif and Balder also feature. The story is similar to a classic, rip-roaring Norse tale.

 

'Asgardians of the Galaxy'

If you watched 'Avengers: Endgame' closely, the term ''Asgardians of the Galaxy' was referenced as a joke, but there really is a comic-book story by that name. And it is good. Since Thor was with the Guardians of the Galaxy the last time we saw him, this storyline might play a role in the movie. We know the Guardians will appear in at least in a cameo in 'Love and Thunder'.

