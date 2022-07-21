In pics: This is how cars will look in future

Jul 21, 2022

Undoubtedly, the future of automobiles seems exciting. Up until this moment, cars were generally thought of as a practical mode of transportation. 

Reliability, safety, performance, and general comfort were the areas that saw the most development. But the development of the internet and artificial intelligence opened up a new whole new area for advancement in the auto sector.

Automakers are developing novel and repulsive strategies to attract car lovers. Massive upheavals are occurring in the global automotive industry. 

Let’s have a look:

 

 Self-driven cars

Apollo Go, the newest car to join Chinese tech giant Baidu’s self0driving taxi service, has been introduced. According to the manufacturer, the Apollo RT6 possesses the driving prowess of a driver with 20 years’ worth of experience. 

However, as per Baidu, in the future, the RT6’s removable steering wheel might be swapped out for additional seats, vending machines, tables, or gaming consoles. (Image courtesy: Baidu_Inc/Twitter)

Flying cars

The first flying car, called Autoplane was created in 1917, by Glenn Curtiss, the aeronautical engineer regarded as the founder of the flying car. It was his first try and it was a resounding success. 

Sky Drive Inc. SD 03 is the first advanced-featured flying car that Japan will release in the recent year 2022.

The sky Drive SD-03, which measures 442 metres, is the smallest aircraft ever built. It covers the area of two cars on the ground. It is an emission-free vehicle with exceptional vertical take-off stability, a significant step toward commercialisation.

Tesla Cybertruck

A list of futuristic vehicles wouldn’t be complete without Tesla’s Cybertruck!

The vehicle was first introduced in 2019, but its deployment date was recently postponed once more to 2023.

The vehicle was primarily designed to be tough. The car’s frame is made harder with Ultra-Hard 30X Cold-Rolled Stainless steel structural skin, Science Focus reported. (Image courtesy: marlontrance38/Twitter)

BMW iX Flow

One of the several vehicles unveiled at CES 2022 was the BMW iX Flow. The IX Flow has the ability to change the color with the push of a button. This is made feasible by a color-changing electronic ink “paint.” (Image courtesy: BMWi/Twitter)

Hyundai Elevate

Hyundai first unveiled the “Elevate” concept car at CES in 2019. It offers a vehicle that combines wheels and legs, making it distinctive among concept cars. This would enable the vehicle to travel in ways other vehicles cannot.

The car would even climb and “walk” in places without wheels if it had legs like these. (Image courtesy:Hyundai_Global/Twitter)

Sion- Solar-powered car 

The Sion is a car with solar panels all over its outside, allowing its owner to recharge a little amount of capacity each day by simply leaving the car outside. 

A lot of drivers will be able to “purchase back” their morning commute energy while their car is parked outside of their workplaces, even though the option has a range of nearly 18 miles. (Image courtesy: ElectrekCo/Twitter)

