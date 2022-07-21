In pics: This is how cars will look in future

Undoubtedly, the future of automobiles seems exciting. Up until this moment, cars were generally thought of as a practical mode of transportation.

Reliability, safety, performance, and general comfort were the areas that saw the most development. But the development of the internet and artificial intelligence opened up a new whole new area for advancement in the auto sector.

Automakers are developing novel and repulsive strategies to attract car lovers. Massive upheavals are occurring in the global automotive industry.

