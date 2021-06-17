'Thin but destructive': Tornado hits Canada's Saskatchewan area

What to do when a tornado hits?

Most of us must've seen the movies made on this natural calamity. Can you guess the name of a movie?

Bingo, it's Tornado.

Now what should you do if you are in place of the protagonists of the movie i.e., if you're caught in a tornado?

Government of Canada's website 'getprepared.gc.ca' suggests:

- Get as close to the ground as possible, protect your head and watch for flying debris.

- Do not chase tornadoes - they are unpredictable and can change course abruptly.

- A tornado is deceptive. It may appear to be standing still but is, in fact, moving toward you.

Remember life is not a movie, and be safe.

(Photograph:Twitter)