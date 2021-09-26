They said yes! Swiss voters back same-sex marriage

Long battle

Switzerland decriminalised homosexuality in 1942. Same-sex couples can register a civil partnership, with around 700 established each year. However, this status does not provide the same rights as marriage, including for obtaining citizenship and the joint adoption of children.

After years of debate, the Swiss parliament approved a bill last December allowing same-sex couples to marry, in the country of 8.6 million people. But it was challenged under Switzerland's direct democracy system, with opponents gathering the 50,000 signatures needed to put the issue to a referendum.

