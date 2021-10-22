The one place which has been Covid-free since pandemic started

'Useless airport'

The St Helena airport, which was opened in 2016, was infamous as the 'world's most useless airport' as the airport was kept unoperational for nearly a year due to safety concerns. Then it finally became operational in October 2017 and used to have weekly flights from Johannesburg and Cape Town.

However, since the pandemic, as South Africa suspended all flights, the island saw no incoming traffic.

Now, there's only a Titan Airways charter flight once in three weeks that comes from London Stansted Airport.

(Photograph:Reuters)