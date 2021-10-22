The one place which has been Covid-free since pandemic started

St Helena is one of very places on this Earth that has managed to stay completely Covid-free since the coronavirus pandemic began in December 2019.
'Useless airport'
The St Helena airport, which was opened in 2016, was infamous as the 'world's most useless airport' as the airport was kept unoperational for nearly a year due to safety concerns. Then it finally became operational in October 2017 and used to have weekly flights from Johannesburg and Cape Town.
However, since the pandemic, as South Africa suspended all flights, the island saw no incoming traffic.
Now, there's only a Titan Airways charter flight once in three weeks that comes from London Stansted Airport.
Quarantine of 10 days
With a population of 4,500 people, and area of 47 sq miles (121 sq km) approximately, the island has managed to stay completely Covid free. However, tourists are now asked to quarantine for 10 days.
Napoleon Bonaparte's death place
The island is known for the fact that Napoleon Bonaparte was exiled to St Helena, and he also died here in 1821.
Waiting for post-pandemic rush
Locals are hoping that when Covid regulations are relaxed, tourists will be interested in coming to the island and looking at the Napoleon Bonaparte's museum, and also enjoy fishing, hiking, colonial-era streets and more. Residents are praying for a better economy after Covid travel restrictions are lifted.