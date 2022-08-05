'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': Everything to know about Amazon's much-anticipated fantasy drama

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' arrives early next month. The Amazon Prime Video series is the biggest production of all time, small or big screen. Based on the world created by late English author JRR Tolkien, the series does not specifically adapt any of his works. Instead it expands upon the lore and world-building he did in the appendices attached to his magnum opus, 'The Lord of the Rings'. As the subtitle of this JD Payne and Patrick McKay creation suggests, the series is based on the forging of Rings of Power, and is thus set during the Second Age when Sauron was an individual and not a flaming eye he became in the Third Age. 'The Lord of the Rings', on the other hand, and Peter Jackson's immensely successful and multiple Academy Award-winning trilogy of movies, centred around the War of the Ring, when Frodo and his allies took on the might of the Dark Lord and destroyed the One Ring.

There are a lot of expectations among Tolkien fans for the series. Here is everything you need to know about it.

