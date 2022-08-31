'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': A complete character guide

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' is almost here. The Amazon Prime Video series is a prequel to JRR Tolkien's iconic fantasy novel 'The Lord of the Rings' as well as Peter Jackson's immensely successful trilogy of movies. The show, created by JD Payne and Patrick McKay expands upon the lore and world-building Tolkien did in the appendices attached to his magnum opus ('LotR'). As the title suggests, the series is based on the forging of Rings of Power, and is thus set during the Second Age when Sauron was a corporeal being and not a flaming eye he became in the Third Age.

'The Rings of Power' was made on an unbelievable budget of $1.25 billion. This includes the $250 million amount that took for Amazon to get rights to Middle-earth. This makes 'Rings of Power' bigger and grander than anything we have seen on our screens before. And thus, it also features numerous characters. But amid the supporting cast, there are a few major characters that the viewer will follow closely. Here is a brief character guide: