'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': A complete character guide

Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 03:42 PM(IST)

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' is almost here. The Amazon Prime Video series is a prequel to JRR Tolkien's iconic fantasy novel 'The Lord of the Rings' as well as Peter Jackson's immensely successful trilogy of movies. The show, created by JD Payne and Patrick McKay expands upon the lore and world-building Tolkien did in the appendices attached to his magnum opus ('LotR'). As the title suggests, the series is based on the forging of Rings of Power, and is thus set during the Second Age when Sauron was a corporeal being and not a flaming eye he became in the Third Age. 

'The Rings of Power' was made on an unbelievable budget of $1.25 billion. This includes the $250 million amount that took for Amazon to get rights to Middle-earth. This makes 'Rings of Power' bigger and grander than anything we have seen on our screens before. And thus, it also features numerous characters. But amid the supporting cast, there are a few major characters that the viewer will follow closely. Here is a brief character guide:

Galadriel

Played by Welsh actress Morfydd Clark, who earned acclaim due to her performance in 'Saint Maud', Galadriel in 'Rings of Power' is a far cry from the one we know from Peter Jackson movies. Instead of an ethereal, extremely powerful being and the ruler of  Lothlórien, she is a mere soldier in the army of High King Gil-galad. Her brother was a victim of the forces of evil and she believes that Morgot may have been defeated his lieutenant Sauron is still out and about and may inflict darkness once again over the world. But she is treated as an alarmist by others.
 

Elrond

The Lord of Rivendell in 'The Lord of the Rings' and 'The Hobbit' trilogies, Elrond in the series is played by Robert Aramayo, who played a young Ned Stark in 'Game of Thrones'. The realm he comes to rule, Rivendell, does not exist yet and will be built after the war with Sauron.
 

Durin IV

A dwarf prince played by Owain Arthur, Durin IV belongs to the dwarven kingdom of Khazad-dûm, which during the time of Bilbo and Frodo Baggins, was reduced to ruins by orcs. Durin is a close friend of Elrond, though he is miffed at the elf for not having visited him for quite some time. 
 

Nori Brandyfoot

Nori Brandyfoot, played by Markella Kavenagh, one of the Harfoots, who were the early hobbits who did not stay at one place but had to wander here and there so stay safe from men and orcs. She gets involved with a mysterious man who appears to be fallen from the sky.
 

Gil-galad

Played by Benjamin Walker, Gil-galad is the High King of Noldor who will end up being the last ruler of the realm. He rules from the capital Lindon.
 

Isildur

Isildur also appeared in the 'The Lord of the Rings' trilogy and was the one responsible for cutting off Sauron's fingers with his broken sword, which ended his power as the Dark Lord was no longer wearing the One Ring. In the series, the character is played by Maxim Baldry.
 

Celebrimbor

Played by Charles Edwards, Celebrimbor is a master elven smith who gets tricked into forging the titular Rings of Power by Sauron. Secretly, Sauron forges the One Rings that gives him power over all the other rings.
 

Halbrand

Played by Charlie Vickers, Halbrand does not exist in the Tolkien lore and was invented especially for the series. He becomes a companion to Galadriel.
 

Arondir

Played by Ismael Cruz Córdova, Arondir is a silvan elf soldier who has been tasked to watch over humans who helped Sauron in a battle long ago. He is also interesting for he has a forbidden romantic relationship with Bronwyn (next entry), a mortal woman. 
 

Bronwyn

Played by Nazanin Boniadi, Bronwyn falls in love with Arondir, something which is frowned upon by both elves and humans. She is a healer by profession.
 

