On August 02, NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley had a successful splash down in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday 2:48pm.

With this, NASA and SpaceX have successfully concluded an important mission as it was the first time a private company was able to launch a human-controlled spacecraft and bring the astronauts back. For NASA, it was the first time since its shuttle program retired in 2011.

Here's a look at the journey of the astronauts in the past two months.