Taylor Swift dating history! A journey through her romances and heartbreaks

Written By: Kshitij Mohan Rawat Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 04:02 PM IST

According to media reports, the short-lived romance between Taylor Swift and Matt Healy has come to an end. While the pair never officially confirmed their relationship, they were frequently associated with each other romantically until recently. Earlier this year, Swift ended her six-year relationship with Joe Alwyn, and shortly thereafter, Healy was spotted at her Nashville concerts, sparking speculation about their connection. They were often seen together and seemed inseparable. However, it appears that their romance was not meant to endure. Sources close to Swift revealed that she was not ready to commit and was still adjusting to life without Joe. Swift's dating history has garnered significant interest and speculation over the years, particularly among her devoted fans, known as Swifties. Her introspective songwriting and personal lyrics often draw from her romantic experiences, captivating both her fans and the media. Let's take a detailed look at Taylor Swift's dating history.



Joe Jonas (July 2008 - October 2008)

Taylor Swift's first high-profile relationship was with Joe Jonas, a member of the Jonas Brothers. They started dating in mid-2008 but broke up just a few months later. The breakup reportedly inspired Swift's hit song "Forever & Always."



(Photograph: Twitter )

Lucas Till (March 2009 - April 2009)

Lucas Till starred as the love interest in Taylor Swift's music video for the song "You Belong with Me" in 2009. And they did date for "a little bit", at least as per Till himself. He told MTV in 2009, "We dated for a little bit. But there was no friction because we were too nice. We just really both liked each other…[but] most relationships work out ’cause you get along and then you don’t, and then you make up and it’s passionate, and with us, I really just liked her as a friend. That’s the only reason that didn’t work out.”



(Photograph: Others )

Taylor Lautner (August 2009 - December 2009)

Swift briefly dated actor Taylor Lautner, known for his role in the Twilight series. Their relationship blossomed while filming the movie Valentine's Day together, but they eventually went their separate ways amicably.



(Photograph: Others )

John Mayer (December 2009 - February 2010)

Swift had a highly publicised relationship with singer-songwriter John Mayer. Despite their significant age difference, the couple seemed to be smitten with each other. However, the relationship was short-lived, and it reportedly ended on a sour note, inspiring Swift's emotional song "Dear John."



(Photograph: Twitter )

Jake Gyllenhaal (October 2010 - January 2011)

Swift's relationship with actor Jake Gyllenhaal was characterised by intense media scrutiny. The couple spent the holidays together but called it quits shortly after. Swift's album Red features several songs believed to be about their relationship.



(Photograph: Others )

Conor Kennedy (July 2012 - October 2012)

Taylor Swift briefly dated Conor Kennedy, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy. Their romance attracted attention due to their significant age difference and the Kennedy family connection. However, the relationship ended after a few months.



(Photograph: Twitter )

Harry Styles (November 2012 - January 2013)

Swift's relationship with One Direction member Harry Styles created a media frenzy. The couple was photographed together on numerous occasions, but their romance was short-lived, and their breakup reportedly influenced several songs on Swift's album 1989.



(Photograph: Others )

Calvin Harris (March 2015 - June 2016)

Taylor Swift's longest public relationship was with Scottish DJ and producer Calvin Harris. The couple seemed happy together and often shared glimpses of their relationship on social media. However, they broke up after dating for over a year, and Swift's song "Getaway Car" is believed to be inspired by their split.



(Photograph: Others )

Tom Hiddleston (June 2016 - September 2016)

Following her breakup with Calvin Harris, Swift started dating British actor Tom Hiddleston. Their relationship became the talk of the tabloids, with their whirlwind romance receiving significant media attention. However, they called it quits after a few months.



(Photograph: Others )

Joe Alwyn (May 2017 - April 2023)

Taylor Swift's current relationship is with British actor Joe Alwyn. The couple has kept their relationship private and low-key, rarely making public appearances together. Swift's albums Reputation, Lover, and Folklore are said to be influenced by their relationship.



(Photograph: Others )

Matt Healy (April 2023 - June 2023)

Taylor Swift and The 1975 frontman spent time together in late 2014. They met backstage at one of his concerts and hit it off. Healy wore a "1989" album T-shirt during a performance, while Swift sported a shirt representing The 1975. In an interview with Australian radio show Shazam, Healy jokingly expressed his willingness to go out with Swift, saying, "I mean, bloody hell, what am I going to do? Go out with Taylor Swift? ...I wouldn't say no!" Nearly ten years later, Healy supported Swift during her Eras Tour concerts in Nashville. In May 2023, sources revealed that they were reconnecting and considering a second chance after their "brief" fling.

(Photograph: Others )