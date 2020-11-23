Taste of safety: Masked Santa chocolates appear amid pandemic in Hungary

A confectioner in rural Hungary decided to put on white-coloured face masks on this year's Christmas chocolates that are designed in the shape of Santa Claus.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Masked joke
The confectioner thought of this idea with the hope of lifting up people's spirits on the festival, given the grim year everyone has had due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
(Photograph:Reuters)
The artist
"I think by the time Santa comes he will have to wear a mask because Santa has to show a good example to people," said the confectioner Laszlo Rimoczi.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Gluten-free
He has had to simplify the design this year as he is now producing nearly 100 Santas a day which are gluten-free Italian chocolates.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Detailed designing
The chocolates were designed and wrapped, but he had unwrap them to add the mask. He is now painting the Santa hats red and the masks are made from tiny white marzipan strips with ribbons made from icing.