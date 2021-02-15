Tank-ing democracy: Myanmar army bans internet to curb protests against military coup

As the Myanmar military took over the streets in the middle of the night, locals protested by organising more demonstrations
Myanmar's military deployed tanks in the streets to stop people from protesting against the detainment of popular leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
(Photograph:AFP)
The military also banned internet services throughout the country to suspend all kinds of communications being used to organise protests and demonstrations.
The actions were not appreciated by the locals who once again took to streets to protest the strict actions being implemented by the army.
The troops also fired tear gas at protesters in Myitkyina. Some media reports have also claimed that at least five journalists monitoring the protest were detained
Protesters on scooters take part in a demonstration against the military coup in Naypyidaw on February 15, 2021.
Soldiers stood outside the Central Bank of Myanmar, as people gathered to protest against the military coup, in Yangon.