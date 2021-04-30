Swing on: Portugal opens world's longest pedestrian suspension bridge

Carefully hung between two massive rock-strewn mountains inside the UNESCO-recognised Arouca Geopark, this suspension bridge in Portugal hangs 175 meters above famous River Paiva.
(Photograph:AFP)
Wobbly but scenic
The bridge is held up by steel cables and two huge towers on each side of the bridge. As pedestrians take the brave step, the bridge wobbles slightly with each footstep. However, the scenic view makes the wobbly ride worth it.
(Photograph:AFP)
See-through
The bridge's floor makes he ride scarier with a see-through metal grid pathway of the 516-metre-long (1693-ft) bridge.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Locals only!
The bridge is currently only open to local residents of Portugal but bookings will be open for international visitors too from Monday.
(Photograph:AFP)
Huge investment
The bridge has costed 2.3 million euros ($2.8 million) and it took two years for the authorities to complete building the structure.
Standing on the bridge, the mayor of Arouca, Margarida Belem, said the bridge was part of a wider strategy to encourage more people to move and stay in the region.