Jordan

On May 14, 2021 thousands of Jordanians gathered in the capital Amman and on the border with the Israeli-occupied West Bank, protesting in solidarity with Palestinians in Jerusalem and Gaza.

Before being stopped by a heavy security deployment, demonstrators in Amman shouted, "The people want the liberation of Palestine" and "Jordan salutes Arab Palestine" as they marched.

Some were carrying Palestinian and Jordanian flags, as well as signs that read, "Expel the (Israeli) ambassador and shut the embassy", while others on the border were chanting "Open the borders" and "We are ready to die as martyrs for Jerusalem", without trying to cross the frontier.

Approximately half of Jordan's 10 million-strong population is of Palestinian origin, including around 2.2 million Palestinian refugees registered with the United Nations.

(Photograph:AFP)