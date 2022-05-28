Supernovas beat Velocity in thrilling final to clinch third Women's IPL title

Supernovas defeat Velocity by just four runs to clinch the Women's IPL 2022 title in a thrilling encounter with Deondra Dottin producing a brilliant all-round performance.
Deandra Dottin was the star for Supernovas as she slammed 62 off just 44 deliveries to hand them a brilliant start to the final.
(Photograph:Others)
Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur also scored 43 from 29 balls as Supernovas looked well on their way to a massive total against Velocity.
Kate Cross and Deepti Sharma took two wickets each as they were able to stop the Supernova juggernaut at 165/7 in 20 overs.
Velocity kept losing wickets at regular intervals and although Laura Wolvaardt slammed a brilliant half century, it was not enough for them.
Alana King was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets. It was a record third Women's IPL title for the Supernovas as Harmanpreet Kaur & Co clinched the game in the final over.