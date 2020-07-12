Srebrenica massacre: Bosnia Muslims mourn their dead after 25 years

Fighting for truth

On Friday, the town's Serbian mayor Mladen Grujicic -- who was elected in 2016 after a campaign based on genocide denial -- said that "there is new evidence every day that denies the current presentation of everything that has happened".

However, Muslim member of Bosnia's joint presidency, Sefik Dzaferovic, said: "We will tirelessly insist on the truth, on justice and on the need to try all those who have committed this crime. We will fight against those who deny the genocide and glorify its perpetrators."

(Photograph:AFP)