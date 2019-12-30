'Special moment' for Ireland's Prime Minister as he visits his ancestral village in India

Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar called it a ''very special moment'' as the three generations of his bloodline gathered at their ancestral village, Konkan in the coastal Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra on Monday. Here is look at the Varadkar's ride down the nostalgia lane. 

A big family visit!

Indian-origin Prime Minister of Ireland, Leo Varadkar, on Sunday visited his ancestral village in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district.

Varadkar is serving as the Ireland Prime Minister since June 2017 and also heads one of the prominent political parties of the country - Fine Gael.

 

(Photograph:Zee News Network)

Varadakar and his doctor father

Varadkar's father Ashok Varadkar hailed from Maharashtra. He moved to Ireland in the 1960s to work there as a doctor.

He was employed in the National Health Service of England where he met an Irish nurse and the two later got married.

Leo Varadakar was born as the youngest son to the said couple. 

(Photograph:Zee News Network)

Welcomed by villagers

Apart from his family, villagers also welcomed Varadkar and accompanied him during the visit.

He also worshipped his tutelary (village) diety.

(Photograph:Zee News Network)

A private visit

Convinced by the allure of his ancestral village Konkan during his 'private visit', Varadkar promised to plan an official visit to the village.

(Photograph:Zee News Network)

'Malvani Fish Curry'

Prime Minister Varadkar savoured the Malvani Fish Curry and Chicken Curry during the visit.

(Photograph:Zee News Network)

A place of my grandfather!

Leo Varadkar is still connected to his roots and apart from making an annoucement on visiting Konkan in his official capacity, he rephrased his ancestral village, Konkan, as a "place of his grandfather's".

(Photograph:Zee News Network)