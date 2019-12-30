'Special moment' for Ireland's Prime Minister as he visits his ancestral village in India

Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar called it a ''very special moment'' as the three generations of his bloodline gathered at their ancestral village, Konkan in the coastal Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra on Monday. Here is look at the Varadkar's ride down the nostalgia lane.
Indian-origin Prime Minister of Ireland, Leo Varadkar, on Sunday visited his ancestral village in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district.
Varadkar is serving as the Ireland Prime Minister since June 2017 and also heads one of the prominent political parties of the country - Fine Gael.
(Photograph:Zee News Network)
Varadkar's father Ashok Varadkar hailed from Maharashtra. He moved to Ireland in the 1960s to work there as a doctor.
He was employed in the National Health Service of England where he met an Irish nurse and the two later got married.
Leo Varadakar was born as the youngest son to the said couple.
(Photograph:Zee News Network)