/2025's most mind blowing space discoveries: From merging black holes to planet on death spiral

Astronomers also found an extreme, rocky exoplanet that is on a death spiral into its star. TOI-2431 b is located 117 light-years away, and it is so close to its star that rock and metal flow on its surface in molten form at temperatures of about 1,727°C (\(2000\) K). The planet is extremely dense and is shaped like an egg with a mass over six times that of Earth. It completes one orbit of its star in 5 hours 22 minutes, one of the shortest known periods. Although it was first noticed in 2019, TOI-2431 b was only confirmed in 2025. The discovery of this exoplanet was special since it was surviving at such a close distance from its star, challenging our understanding of planetary formation.