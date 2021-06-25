South Africa's opposition organises 'super spreader' march to demand covid vaccines

As South African authorities failed to vaccinate majority of the population, thousands of opposition activists rallied in Pretoria to demand a faster coronavirus vaccination rollout in the continent's worst-hit country.
Less than 4%
The government has only been able to vaccinate less than four percent of South Africa's 59 million population as most of those who have so far received jabs have been the elderly and healthcare workers.
Economic Freedom Fighters
More than 2,500 supporters of leftist Economic Freedom Fighters, clad in red party regalia, took to streets in Pretoria and marched to the offices of the health products regulator to demand the approval of more vaccines.
Super spreader
The demonstration was labelled to be a 'super spreader' event by the authorities and the leftist party was ridiculed for conducting a 'hypocritical' rally.
'Approve more vaccines'
EFF is demanding approval of the Russian and Chinese vaccines to speed up the process of innoculation so that the markets can re-open and the economy can recover from the recent downfall.