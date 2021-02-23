Skii-lful evening: Putin and Lukashenko go skiing to discuss important matters

After almost a year of constant anti-government protests at home, the Russian and Belarus leader decided to leave their worries behind and skii their tensions away
Russia's President, Vladimir Putin, and Belarus' President, Alexander Lukashenko, went on a skiing trip together.
(Photograph:AFP)
The two leaders also wrote snowmobiles after their meeting in Sochi on February 22, 2021.
During the trip, Lukashenko thanked Putin for providing a $1.5 billion loan last September to his country when he was facing mass protests last year.
The two leaders first discussed important matters in the meeting for nearly an hour, and then went skiing, later retiring to a dinner gathering.
This meeting and the trip has come after Lukashenko has had to deal with anti-government protests back home, which were responded to with violent crackdown by the leader.