/From Stolen to Superboys of Malegaon: The best Hindi films of 2025 so far

Aamir Khan, along with director RS Prasann,a took a leap of faith as he launched 10 talented neurodivergent actors in Sitaare Zameen Par. Cynics will say the film was not original, but Sitaare Zameen Par worked because of these special actors who brought alive a very known story with their authentic and innocent performance. Comedy played an active role in delivering a pertinent message- that everyone’s normal is different. Khan, whose previous outings at the movies- Laal Singh Chaddha and Thugs of Hindostan- led to utter disappointment at the box office, played a disgruntled, cynical coach to a bunch of neurodivergent basketball players in this film. The result was a warm and a sweet film that put an instant smile on your face. Read the review of the film here