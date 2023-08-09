Sinéad O’Connor funeral in pics: An emotional send-off
As the clock reached noon on Tuesday, a multitude of people gathered along the coastal perimeter of Bray, the charming town located in County Wicklow, Ireland, which held a special place in the heart of the renowned Irish singer, Sinéad O’Connor. The world had been shaken on July 26 when police discovered O'Connor unresponsive in London. The news triggered a global outpouring of grief and tributes for the artist, who had reached the age of 56. The circumstances surrounding her passing remained enigmatic. Born on December 8, 1966, in Dublin, Sinéad embarked on a soulful journey that transcended the boundaries of music and challenged societal norms. She grew to become an enigmatic figure whose hauntingly powerful voice and fearless spirit will remain with her legions of fans across the globe.
Here are a few pictures from her funeral.
Thousands of mourners turned up to pay their last respects to Sinéad O’Connor
(Photograph:Reuters)
The funeral cortege was accompanied by Bob Marley and The Wailers songs
(Photograph:Reuters)
Sinéad O’Connor's hearse was decorated with flowers tossed by the crowd
Sinéad O’Connor's hearse, adorned with flowers tenderly tossed by the crowd, was followed closely by vehicles carrying her grieving relatives. As the procession neared the location of O'Connor's former dwelling, a wave of applause rippled through the crowd.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Messages like "Thanks Sinéad" were seen
Voices harmonised in a rendition of "Nothing Compares 2 U," while banners were lifted high, bearing messages like "Thanks Sinéad. Rest in power." and "When words fail, music speaks."
(Photograph:Reuters)
Sinéad O’Connor's funeral by attended by Irish President
The event was graced by the presence of Ireland's President, Michael D Higgins
(Photograph:Reuters)
Sinéad O’Connor's death
On July 26, 2023, O'Connor was discovered unresponsive in her residence in Herne Hill, South London. She was later confirmed deceased at the age of 56.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Sinéad O’Connor's early life
In her early years, Sinéad O’Connor's passion for music ignited as she immersed herself in the vibrant Irish folk tradition. Drawn to the melodies of Bob Dylan and Joni Mitchell, she found solace in the profound artistry of storytelling through song.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Sinéad O’Connor's heartrending anthem
In 1990, Sinéad released her unforgettable rendition of "Nothing Compares 2 U," a song written by Prince. This heart-rending ballad struck a chord with listeners worldwide, becoming an anthem of heartbreak and longing. The music video, featuring Sinéad's tear-streaked face, captured the depth of her emotions and resonated with countless souls navigating the tumultuous seas of love and loss.