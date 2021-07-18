Shot of coffee and teachings of climate: Gaza cafe promotes recycling

Open for all

The area also houses a library, theatre and open event spaces where young and old can learn about conserving the environment.

"We planted in empty jars, and the bottles were filled with sand and lights," said Assamak, who now has a corner at home where she collects objects to be brought to Mhana for recycling. "To me, this is happiness," she told Reuters, sitting on a colourful chair made of car tyres.

(Photograph:Reuters)