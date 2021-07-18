Shot of coffee and teachings of climate: Gaza cafe promotes recycling

A Gaza Strip cafe is serving hot signature coffee along with lessons in environmentalism by promoting the concept of recycling.
Complex of reused material
The beachside venue is part of the "Sea is Ours" co-operative, a complex built of reused wooden poles, plastic jugs, tyres and broken bricks by local playwright Ali Mhana and a group of friends.
'Doctor of the sea'
"My mother wanted me to become a physician," said Mhana, whose office there features a door off a refrigerator and windows that used to be washing machine doors. "I don't have to be a doctor for humans. I can be the doctor of the sea, a doctor of the community that suffers several illnesses."
Open for all
The area also houses a library, theatre and open event spaces where young and old can learn about conserving the environment.
"We planted in empty jars, and the bottles were filled with sand and lights," said Assamak, who now has a corner at home where she collects objects to be brought to Mhana for recycling. "To me, this is happiness," she told Reuters, sitting on a colourful chair made of car tyres.
Volunteer instead of paying rent
A well as bringing in other material for recycling in lieu of payment, customers seeking to rent an open space for an event can also volunteer an hour of their time to help pick up litter at the beach.