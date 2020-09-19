September 19 in history: Women vote in New Zealand, Thailand government overthrown & more

Get WION News app for latest news
A 3,300 BCE old mummy discovered in Italy by tourists, earthquake in Mexico city kills 10,000 — here's what happened on this day in history
New Zealand becomes first country to grant all women the right to vote
(Photograph:WION)
India & Pakistan sign the Indus River Water Sharing Settlement
Earthquake in Mexico City kills nearly 10,000 & leaves 250,000 homeless
Ötzi the Iceman, 3,300 BCE old mummy is discovered by tourists in Italian alps
Military coup overthrows Shinawatra's government in Thailand