September 19 in history: Women vote in New Zealand, Thailand government overthrown & more

A 3,300 BCE old mummy discovered in Italy by tourists, earthquake in Mexico city kills 10,000 — here's what happened on this day in history

1893

New Zealand becomes first country to grant all women the right to vote

(Photograph:WION)

1960

India & Pakistan sign the Indus River Water Sharing Settlement

(Photograph:WION)

1985

Earthquake in Mexico City kills nearly 10,000 & leaves 250,000 homeless

(Photograph:WION)

1991

Ötzi the Iceman, 3,300 BCE old mummy is discovered by tourists in Italian alps

(Photograph:WION)

2006

Military coup overthrows Shinawatra's government in Thailand

(Photograph:WION)